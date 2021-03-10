SoFLA Vacations Seeks to Connect with Local Healthcare Practices

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- This travel plan includes all-inclusive rooms or condominium suites, transportation to all medical visits and operations, a wheelchair and/or walker, grocery and/or frozen meal delivery, and also sheet and liner sets for bedding. The program also includes medical visits from healthcare professionals and local practices, providing a potentially excellent opportunity for those working in healthcare or cosmetic surgery to increase referrals and boost business during the pandemic.



The travel package is a convenient option for those who would rather concentrate on their procedure and rehabilitation rather than worrying about details. Doctors or practices that may wish to provide their services or expertise are encouraged to contact SoFLA Vacations to discuss prospective partnership opportunities.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.