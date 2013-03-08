Soflyy Releases Improved WP All Import V3, Quickly Import Large XML, CSV Files to WordPress

Oak Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Improved by popular demand: Soflyy announced today the release of WP All Import version 3, a WordPress plugin that makes it easy to import any XML or CSV file to WordPress, with full support for any WordPress theme and advanced WordPress features like Custom Fields and Custom Post Types.



With the rise of both WooCommerce and industry-specific themes on ThemeForest such as Automotiv and OpenHouse, the demand to build data-driven websites on WordPress is taking off. The main challenge of building a data-driven website, whether it is a WooCommerce-powered online store, or a website for an auto dealership powered by a theme like Automotiv, is getting all of the data into the website in the first place.



An online retailer will have a database of thousands of products, an auto dealership will have a database of all of the vehicles on their lot, and a real estate agency will have a database of all of their property listings.



Now site owners can quickly and efficiently import databases like these to WordPress using WP All Import v3. Used by affiliate marketers, e-commerce sites, real estate agencies, auto dealerships and more, WP All Import is quickly becoming the industry standard for building data-driven websites with WordPress.



In comments on the improved plugin posted on WordPress.org, WP All Import user J. Vandevorst writes, “This plugin saved me a mountain of code importing a RETS feed. Support […] is excellent.”



“We received extremely positive feedback during our beta period,” says Soflyy CEO Louis Reingold. “WP All Import has been vastly improved, giving our customers the capability to import even larger XML and CSV files.” He briefly outlines the plugin’s improved capabilities and changes that have taken place with the release of version 3 below:



- Support for extremely large files—100Mb or larger, with 10,000+ records, on shared hosting

- Vastly improved user interface and experience, making the plugin much easier to use.

- Support for Custom Post Types, Custom Fields, and Custom Taxonomies



The improved WordPress XML Import plugin is $99 and available for immediate download at the following link: http://wpallimport.com. All purchases are covered by a 30 day money back guarantee.



In addition to WP All Import version 3, Soflyy has developed several notable WordPress plugins since 2009, including WP Review Engine, a star ratings and reviews plugin now used to power over 3,000 review websites; WP Zon Builder, a plugin for building Amazon affiliate stores; and WP Wizard Cloak, a comprehensive link-cloaking solution for WordPress.



To purchase or learn more about WP All Import v3, visit the product website (http://wpallimport.com).



About Soflyy

With a team that has been developing WordPress plugins since 2007, Soflyy’s products empower users to take the WordPress platform to the next level. Soflyy now offers custom WordPress development services. More information is available on the company website (http://soflyy.com).



Media Contact:

Louis Reingold

Soflyy

E-mail : louis@soflyy.com

Phone Number : +1 818 292-8951