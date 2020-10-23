Soft Drink and Ice Market Global Insights and Growing Trends 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation

Top leading Companies of Global Soft Drink And Ice Market are – Nestle; Pepsi; Coca-Cola; Anheuser-Busch InBev; Danone



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Soft Drinks; Ice

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels; On-Trade Channels

3) By Category: Mass; Premium

2) By Capacity: Small; Medium; Large



To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled or dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable canning companies are using high pressure pasteurization technique. High pressure pasteurization is a cold pasteurization technique in which sealed or packaged products are introduced into a vessel and subjected to high pressure of 87,000 pounds per square inch or the equivalent of 5,500 atmospheres using water. The high pressure inactivates viruses, bacteria, yeasts, parasites or moulds present in the food extending shelf life and preserving nutrients. Some of the companies using high pressure pasteurization include Agroindustrias Aib, Fresherized Foods, Maryland Packaging.



The soft drinks and ice manufacturing market consists of sales of soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water. The companies in the soft drink and ice industry process raw materials into soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The global soft drink and ice market is expected to grow from $264.4 billion in 2019 to $269.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $322.3 billion in 2023.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Soft Drink And Ice Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



