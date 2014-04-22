Soft Drink Industry Research in China, 2014 - 2018: Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- In China, soft drinks refer to natural or synthetic beverages with less than 0.5% of alcohol content, which may result from fermentation of sugars in an unsterile environment and the preparation of the flavoring extracts such as vanilla extract.



The demand for soft drinks kept growing as Chinese people's consumption level increased in the last 30 years. There are a wide range of products and many powerful competitors in the market.



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In 2013, the total production volume of soft drinks was 149.268 million tons (up by 14.61% YOY), approximately 10 times of that in 2000. The CAGR of the total production volume was 19.4% in 2000-2013, far ahead of GDP over the same period.



Varieties of soft drinks increase as the production volume goes up.



In China, most soft drinks are consumed by households and catering market. Similarities and differences of the two segmented markets will be analyzed in detail in the CRI report.



The soft drink market in China mainly consists of carbonated drinks, fruit&vegetable juice, bottled water, tea drinks, protein drinks and other drinks, while bottled water and carbonated drinks occupy most of the market. However, the competition pattern has undergone massive changes recently. Growing concern about health leads to increase in demand for healthy tea drinks, protein drinks and fruit&vegetable juice and decrease in that for carbonated drinks.



As a rising star in the market, functional drinks are sports drinks represented by Mizone and Gatorade, energy drinks such as Red Bull and Lipovitan, and herbal drinks like Wong Lo Kat and JDB.



In China, the consumption per capita of soft drinks, especially in rural areas, is lower than that in developed countries. Perfect competition in the emerging industry attracts a large amount of international soft drink giants. The competition transfers from products to the industry chain while the marketing mode of brand operation is gradually replaced by channel management, making the channels major targets for soft drink manufacturers.



In the coming years, the growth rate of the production volume of soft drinks is expected to remain above 10%, higher than that of GDP.



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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- Government Policies of Soft Drink Industry in China

- Operation Status of Sub-industries of Soft Drinks in China

- Supply and Demand Status of Soft Drink Industry in China

- Competition Status of the Market

- Major Manufacturers of Soft Drinks in China

- Import and Export of Soft Drinks

- Household and Catering Consumption of Soft Drinks in China

- Factors Influencing Development and Development Trend of Soft Drink Industry

- Advice of Development and Investment in Soft Drink Industry



Table of Content



1 Basic Situation of Soft Drink Industry in China

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Industry Chain of Soft Drinks

1.1.3 Major Categories of Products

1.2 Status of Soft Drink Industry in China Economy

1.3 Features of Industry Development

1.3.1 Acceleration of M&A

1.3.2 Increasing Concentration Rate of the Market

1.3.3 Product Competition to Industry Chain Competition

1.3.4 Wide Range of Products



2 Development Environment of Soft Drink Industry in China, 2013-2014

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 China Economy

2.1.2 Global Economy

2.2 Policy Environment

2.1.1 Policy Overview

2.1.2 Policy Trend



3 Operation Status of Soft Drink Industry in China, 2009-2014

3.1 Industry Status

3.1.1 Supply Status

3.1.2 Demand Status

3.1.3 Investment in Fixed Assets

3.1.4 Industry Scale

3.1.5 Operation Status of the Industry

3.2 Industry Distribution by Region

3.2.1 Distribution of Scale

3.2.2 Distribution of Benefit

3.2.3 Guangdong

3.2.4 Henan

3.2.5 Jiangsu

3.2.6 Zhejiang

3.2.7 Shandong

3.3 Import and Export Status of Soft Drinks in China

3.3.1 Export

3.3.2 Import



4 Competition Status of Soft Drink Industry in China, 2009-2014

4.1 Barriers to Entry and Exit

4.2 Competition Structure of the Industry

4.2.1 Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Competition among Existing Enterprises

4.2.4 New Entrants

4.2.5 Substitutes

4.3 Business Modes of the Industry

4.3.1 Business Modes

4.3.2 Profit Modes



5 Industry Chain of Soft Drinks in China, 2013-2014

5.1 Upstream

5.1.1 Fruit Cultivation

5.1.2 Vegetable Cultivation

5.1.3 Sugar

5.1.4 Packaging Industry

5.1.5 Impact of Upstream on Soft Drink Industry in China

5.2 Downstream

5.2.1 Household Consumption

5.2.2 Catering Industry

5.2.3 Impact of Downstream on Soft Drink Industry



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6 Sub-industries of Soft Drinks in China, 2009-2014

6.1 Carbonated Drinks

6.1.1 Operation Status

6.1.2 Industry Distribution by Region

6.1.3 Development Trend

6.2 Bottled (Canned) Water

6.2.1 Operation Status

6.2.2 Industry Distribution by Region

6.2.3 Development Trend

6.3 Fruit and Vegetable Juice and the Beverage

6.3.1 Industry Overview

6.3.2 Industry Distribution by Region

6.3.3 Development Trend

6.4 Milk Beverage and Plant Protein Beverage

6.4.1 Industry Overview

6.4.3 Development Trend

6.5 Solid Beverage

6.5.1 Industry Overview

6.5.2 Development Trend

6.6 Tea Drinks and Other Soft Drinks

6.6.1 Industry Overview

6.6.2 Development Trend



7 Major Manufacturers of Soft Drinks in China, 2013-2014

7.1 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

7.2 Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd.

7.3 VV Group

7.4 Uni-president China Holdings Ltd.

7.5 Coca Cola Bottlers Manufacturing (Dongguan) Ltd.

7.6 Xiamen Yinlu Group Co., Ltd.

7.7 Red Bull Vitamin Drink Company Limited

7.8 Jiangxi Runtian Beverage Company Limited

7.9 Hangzhou Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd.

7.10 Beijing Huiyuan Beverage & Food Group Co., Ltd.

7.11 Coconut Palm Group Co., Ltd.

7.12 JDB Group



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