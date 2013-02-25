"Soft Drinks in Algeria" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Soft Drinks in Algeria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Despite a little slowdown compared to the review period, soft drinks maintained solid volume and value performances in 2011, resulting from a limited increase in unit price, a higher buying power allowing larger demand for standard brands and activity always seasonally boosted during the fasting month of Ramadan.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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