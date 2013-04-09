Soft Drinks in Dominican Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

: Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The Dominican soft drinks industry experienced robust volume and current value growth in 2012 as competition kept unit price increases to a minimum and manufacturers increasingly expanded their presence in distribution channels to reach a wider audience. Increased consumer choice for affordable soft drinks products fed consumer demand. Manufacturers continued to position their brands competitively through pricing strategies, distribution reach and the variety of product offerings.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Dominican Republic
- Bottled Water in Dominican Republic
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Dominican Republic
- Carbonates in Dominican Republic
- RTD Tea in Dominican Republic
- Concentrates in Dominican Republic
- Functional Drinks - Dominican Republic
- Soft Drinks in the Czech Republic
- Sports and Energy Drinks in the Czech Republic
- Soft Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide