Soft Drinks in South Korea - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The soft drinks market in South Korea showed positive growth in 2012. Off-trade volume and value sales showed a higher growth rate than on-trade figures. Though growth in some categories such as 100% juice declined, a sharp increase in most categories created a balance. Volume and value growth of soft drinks overall, however, was slightly lower in 2012 compared to 2011 growth rates as the two largest categories, bottled water and carbonates, showed lower growth rates in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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