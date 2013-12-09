Soft Drinks in the United Arab Emirates - New Report Available

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Soft Drinks in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Soft drinks experienced strong growth in total volume and value sales during the review period. A key factor behind the rising demand for soft drinks was the significant rise in the population in the United Arab Emirates. Stronger economic growth and a rise in disposable incomes also helped to support sales towards the end of the period as it enabled low-income consumers to increase their consumption.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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