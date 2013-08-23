Soft Drinks in Tunisia - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in Tunisia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- In 2012 the soft drinks market grew by 11% in off-trade volume sales, lower than the review period average of 13%. The market has enjoyed high rates of growth in recent years as modern retailers expanded at relatively high rates, and as the market began to mature with the development of a domestic packaging industry. Now the market is nearing saturation, with growth rates for major industries such as carbonates and bottled water at levels closer to population growth.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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