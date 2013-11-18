"Soft Drinks in Venezuela" Published

New Beverages market report from MarketLine: "Soft Drinks in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Soft Drinks in Venezuela industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Venezuela soft drinks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The soft drinks market consists of retail sale of bottled water, carbonates, concentrates, functional drinks, juices, RTD tea and coffee, and other soft drinks.
- The Venezuelan soft drinks market had total revenues of $2.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 10.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 8.3 billion liters in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $3.7bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the soft drinks market in Venezuela
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the soft drinks market in Venezuela
Leading company profiles reveal details of key soft drinks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Venezuela soft drinks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Venezuela economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Venezuela soft drinks market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Venezuela soft drinks market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Venezuela soft drinks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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