Soft Drinks Packaging Innovations Forecasted to Expand Customer Base

Kaunas, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Soft-drinks packaging innovations come and go but, there are only a few that stick around for commercialization. These innovations and their applicability depend a lot on factors like practicality and cost to the company. While some fail to get customer attention, others don’t make it to the market because of budget issues. For new companies this is turning out to be quicksand. Lack of information in this regard has startups all high and dry about where to go for dependable information.



To help such companies get a clear idea as to which soft-drinks packaging innovations work for them and which don’t, MyDrink a leading beverages development and innovation company has released its new article addressing these very issues. The article on the company website provides companies both old and new with innovations that are in the pipeline. This article gives a fair understanding as to how novel some innovations are and how they appeal to the functional aspect of design.



Apparent flaws of these patented innovations have also been discussed. MyDrink has come a long way from being a service provider to a team of scientists and lab professionals who work closely with market trends and contribute their knowledge and research to new companies on the path of commercialization.



About MyDrink

The company since it first started in 2008 has been an active force in beverage development and innovation. Its latest article on soft-drinks packaging innovations goes to show how company research and knowledge sharing can help answer many production and marketing concerns. To read about the article and know more about MyDrink’s journey log onto http://mydrinkbeverages.com/soft-drinks-packaging-innovations-and-trends.html



