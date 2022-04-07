Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Soft Tissue Repair Market by Product (Mesh/Tissue patch, Allograft, Xenograft, Suture Anchor, Interference Screws, Laparoscopic Instruments), Application (Hernia, Dural, Orthopedic, Skin, Dental, Vaginal, Breast augmentation) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 13.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Soft Tissue Repair Market"

161 – Tables

50 – Figures

200 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216009453



The Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), increasing incidence of trauma, and growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market are aiding the market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of these products is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



"Tissue Patched/Mashes accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by product type"



Based on product, soft tissue repair market is segmented into tissue patch/mash and laproscopic instrument injectors. In 2021, Tissue Patch/Mesh accounted for the larger share of 91.9% of the market. This product segment is projected to reach USD 15,892.3 million by 2027 from 12,547.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of synthetic Mesh across different types of orthopedic surgeries as they reduce surgical time.



"Hernia Repair accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by Application"



Based on application type, the market is segmented into Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Skin Repair, Orthopedic repair, Dental repair, Breast Reconstruction Repair, and other applications. In 2021, the hernia repair is estimated to account for the largest share of 26.5% of the market, by application. The increasing incidence of hernia cases, sports injuries and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity (leading to orthopedic problems), are some of the major factors responsible for the growth in the number of soft tissue repair surgeries performed globally.



"Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by End User"



Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users (ambulatory surgery centers, emergency care centers, burn care centers, and research institutes). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of 93.3% of the market in 2021. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries taking place across the globe due to the rising geriatric population and the incidence of various diseases. Moreover, the increasing need to control blood loss and achieve efficient hemostasis and wound closure in trauma cases, injuries, or surgical procedures is leading to the increasing adoption of soft tissue repair products by surgeons.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216009453



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 43.5% of the market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of an advanced healthcare system in the region, high and growing number of surgical procedures, higher adoption of advanced products, and the presence of several leading market players in the US.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the soft tissue repair market include Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic Plc. (IE), LifeNet Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), ACell Inc. (US), Tissue Regenix Group Plc (UK) and Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. (NZ). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as acquisition, product launches, and expansion to increase their presence and reach in the soft tissue repair market.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=216009453