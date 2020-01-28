Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma total incident population in seven major markets was 40,155 in 2017.

2. Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Soft Tissue Sarcoma cases.

3. There was a total of 9,925 male and 7,555 female diagnosed cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in 2017 in the United States.

4. In the European countries, Germany had the highest Soft Tissue Sarcoma incident population with 4,781 cases, followed by Italy, which had an incident population of 4,082 in 2017.

5. Among the 7MM, in 2017, the lowest Soft Tissue Sarcoma incident population were recorded in Spain.



Key benefits of the report



1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market.



Request for sample pages



"The total Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size, excluding Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in seven major markets was USD 246.7 million in 2017."



Soft Tissue Sarcoma has many histologic subtypes, and the malignancy can be low or high grade. Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these therapies. The treatment outcome of locally advanced or locally relapsed disease by combining local treatment (surgery, radiotherapy) with systemic therapy, such as neoadjuvant (preoperative) or adjuvant (postoperative) chemotherapy.



Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment options for patients with advanced disease have historically been limited; cytotoxic chemotherapy has been the foundation of therapy for decades. Active drugs include doxorubicin, ifosfamide, gemcitabine, taxanes, and several others; these may be administered either as single agents or in combination regimens. The most commonly used regimen is the combination of doxorubicin and ifosfamide.



The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines recommend as first-line treatment anthracyclines as a sole agent or in mixture with ifosfamide or single-agent ifosfamide.

Second-line treatments cover ifosfamide at standard doses if patients have not been previously treated with this agent during first-line treatment. The best supportive care is considered a reasonable option for several Soft Tissue Sarcoma patients instead of continued chemotherapy.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. Avapritinib (BLU-285)

2. Anlotinib (AL3818)

3. Selinexor

4. Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206)

5. Ripretinib (DCC-2618)

6. Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin)

7. Hensify (NBTXR3)

8. Crenolanib

9. TAS-116

10. GSK3377794

11. ADP-A2M4

12. Tazemetostat (EPZ-6438)

13. AMG 337

14. GB226/APL-501

15. Camsirubicin

And many others



The key players in Soft Tissue Sarcoma market are:

1. Blueprint Medicines Corporation

2. Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

3. Karyopharm Therapeutics

4. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

5. Philogen

6. GlaxoSmithKline

7. Epizyme

8. Eli Lilly and Company

9. Pfizer

10. Aadi Bioscience

11. Sierra Oncology

12. Nanobiotix

13. Taiho Oncology

14. Arog Pharmaceuticals

15. Merck Sharp & Dohme

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma

3. Soft-Tissue Sarcomas Market Overview at a Glance

4. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

5. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Case Reports

7. Country Wise Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

7.1. United States Epidemiology

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

8. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Treatment and Management

9. Unmet Needs

10. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Marketed Drugs

10.1. Halaven (Eribulin Mesylate): Eisai

10.2. Gleevec (Imatinib Mesylate): Novartis

10.3. Yondelis (Trabectedin): Pharma Mar

10.4. Lartruvo (Olaratumab): Eli Lilly

10.5. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib; BAY2757556): Bayer/Loxo Oncology

10.6. Stivarga (Regorafenib): Bayer

10.7. Sutent (Sunitinib malate): Pfizer

10.8. Votrient (Pazopanib): GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis

10.9. Vincristine Sulfate: Hospira

10.10. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Roche (Genentech)

11. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition- Phase III Emerging Molecules

11.2. Avapritinib (BLU-285): Blueprint Medicines Corporation

11.3. Vigil (In combination with irinotecan and temozolomide): Gradalis

11.4. Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

11.5. Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

11.6. Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206): CytRx

11.7. Ripretinib (DCC-2618): Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

11.8. Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin): Philogen

11.9. Hensify (NBTXR3): Nanobiotix

11.10. Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

11.11. TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

11.12. GSK3377794: GlaxoSmithKline/ Adaptimmune

11.13. ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune

12. Soft Tissue Sarcoma 7 Major Market Analysis

13. Market Outlook: The United States

13.1. United States Market Size

14. Market Outlook: Europe

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

15. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook: Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Soft-Tissue Sarcoma

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



