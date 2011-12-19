Soft4Boost Releases New Application That Boosts Windows Performance

Fresh Meadows, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- Soft4Boost recently introduced a new software program that helps to keep your Windows operating system safe and running efficiently.



Soft4Boost, a group of highly trained programmers, just introduced a new product known as PC Win Booster which helps users of the Windows operating system to maintain optimal PC performance and keep the Windows operating system safe. PC Win Booster is a multilingual software program that PC users can install on PCs that run on Windows XP, Vista, and Windows 7 and is designed for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows.



How PC Win Booster Works



PC Win Booster is compatible with Microsoft Office, a variety of graphics programs, antivirus software, and many other programs that are installed on your PC. The program is available as a free download and offers a multilingual interface that is available in English, French, Russian, German, Spanish, and Italian.



PC Win Booster allows users to perform the following functions:



Remove Unnecessary Files:

PC Win Booster allows users to clean out unnecessary files that are leftover after uninstalling software programs or are the result of a malware infection that was removed by your antivirus/anti-malware program.



Remove Unused Empty Folders:

PC Win Booster allows you to remove empty folder that are not useful.



Delete Temporary Files:

Temporary files are unnecessary and take up space on your hard drive. With PC Win Booster you can remove the files to keep your PC running at peak performance.



Remove Invalid Shortcuts:

PC Win Booster allows you to remove shortcuts that are invalid and not useful. Then you automatically empty the Recycle Bin to remove the broken and deleted files.



Registry Maintenance:

With PC Win Booster you can safely backup the registry and operating system as well as revert to any changes that have been made to the registry if necessary. You can also restore the registry and system files to the original state before you perform disk cleanup.



Automated Scanning:

You can set PC Win Booster to automatically scan your PC at a time that you designate even when you are away from your PC. You can also select specific file categories for scanning.



Defragmentation Local Drives:

PC Win Booster allows users to defrag local drives if needed. Defragmentation reduces data access time and allows storage to be used more efficiently. PC Win Booster scans local drives and makes decisions, whether defragmentation is needed to the each local drive.



Make your Windows clean, stable and fast with only 2 button click!



PC Win Booster can be downloaded for free from the Soft4Boost website. Once PC Win Booster is installed on your PC you simply click on the Start menu and choose PC Win Booster from All Programs. Your PC is protected and runs at optimal level.



