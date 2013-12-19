SoftislandInfotech Launches a Christmas Special Offers...Get Keys Up to 50% Off

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Softisland Infotech now announced a big collection of discount offers on Game CD keys. This promotion are available through December 13rd and are there to stay until Christmas.



HotCDKey.com and allcdkey.com are websites owned by the Softisland Infotech Co.,Ltd and has been providing top quality gaming products and great services to customers from all over the world for seven years. The proven record and the large customer base have contribute the leading position of Softisland Infotech Co Ltd in the game CD key market.



Check the promotion page to check detail: http://www.allcdkey.com/HappyChristmas/Christmas.cfm



Discounts start at 10% and will go to 50% on all products. Discounts are applied to approximately all popular Game CD key products. Customers aren't limited to one product per purchase as in case of other discounts, but instead are welcomed to place bulk orders in order to get bonus.



These CD keys on sale will be offered on a limited stock basis. Products are divided into 3 categories. Customers can enjoy extra credit points, 1-30 USD vouchers and finally the change to play luck wheel and win handsome prize during Christmas promotion. More details about the Christmas promotion are available on http://www.hotcdkey.com and http://www.allcdkey.com



Gaming industry has been growing day by day and the demand for authorization keys for all popular games are increasing constantly. Bearing this in mind, the hotcdkey.com has continually offered game CD key products at a very affordable price. At the same time, their excellent customers services help them to establish a good fame in their existing customers. “We always put our customers first, use all resources to better serve our customers. This time, we start a Christmas Campaign to benefit our existing and new customers. 10-50% discount is applied on all products, bonus, voucher , credit combined with 7-24 online support, are there to get customers’ 100% satisfaction . ” said the marketing manager of hotcdkey.com.



The company offers hundreds of CD keywords, such as Aliens colonial marines, Call of Duty, Crysis 3, Starcarft, UKash and more. It also accepts the pre-order of products such as GTA5, the elder scrolls Online, D3: Reaper o souls, WOW: Warlords of Draenor. “With years of experience, we know our customers better and always bring value to them”, the executive further said, “ 100% safe transaction , 100% privacy protection, 100% Fast response, We give our customers 300% satisfaction. ”



About HotCDKey.com and allcdkey.com

HotCDKey.com and allcdkey.com are leading CD key portals which has been started since 2004. The site offers authorized CD key for all the games such as WOW, Aliens colonial marines, Call of Duty, Crysis 3, Starcarft, UKash and more. They have over 200 game activation keys and game time cards. They guarantee safe and fast transactions to the worldwide gamers, and offer their expert customer services around the clock to game players and enthusiasts.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Ms. Emma

Telephone: (1)-408-898-4825

Email: supplier@hotcdkey.com

Website: http://www.hotcdkey.com

http://www.allcdkey.com