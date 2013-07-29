Softpedia Editors Reviewed Leawo Music Recorder as a 5-Star Music Recording Software Program

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Well-known as a library of free and free-to-try software programs for Windows, Macintosh and Linux, games and drivers, the software authority Softpedia just reviewed Leawo Music Recorder as a 5-star music recording software program to help music fans record sound from either external or internal sources on computer.



For music fans, recording sound even at acceptable quality used to be quite a task back in the days. However, now times have changed. All music fans need today is a computer and the right music recording software to store audio streams way beyond the average level of excellence.



As a leading multimedia software provider, Leawo Software previously officially announced its Music Recorder to help music fans easily record sound on computer. According to Softpedia’s editor, “Leawo’s Music Recorder is a simple application designed specifically for the purpose of storing audio from internal or external sources.”



Leawo Music Recorder is an audio recording software program for people to record any audio and music on Windows OS. It acts as streaming audio recorder to record Mic audio and other built-in input audio stream. Meanwhile, it also performs as a computer audio recorder to record computer audio files. It’s still an online audio recorder that could record audio of various online music sources like YouTube, AOL Music, Last.fm, etc. With built-in recording Task Scheduler, it allows music lovers to schedule music recording via preset starting time and duration. The music tags of recorded music files could be automatically completed, including album, album artwork, artist and title. Leawo Music Recorder saves the audio as MP3 (WAV is switchable) with a 192 bitrate and a sample rate of 44100. The values can be adjusted to as much as 320kbps and 48000HZ. The resulting file will be larger, but of a better quality.



The final result of Softpedia’s review consists of 4 aspects: User Interface, Features, Easy of Use and Pricing/Value. Softpedia gave Leawo Music Recorder 5 stars out of 5 in User Interface, 4 stars in Features, 5 stars in Easy of Use and 4 stars in Pricing/Value. The Overall performance of Leawo Music Recorder is rated to be 5 stars out of 5 by Softpedia’s editors.



In the last place, Softpedia summed that “Leawo Music Recorder is a simple tool that achieves a simple purpose: records sound from internal or external devices. It does it quickly and effortlessly so that it is not a challenge even for beginners.”



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a world-renowned software developer established in 2007, dedicated to providing the very best and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide customers. Leawo's products range from Blu-ray Media Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, YouTube Downloader to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. At the moment, Leawo is partnering with Softpeida to run a giveaway campaign for Leawo Music Recorder. People could get a free license of this music recording software during the activity period, no strings attached. For detailed information, please visit http://news.softpedia.com/news/Softpedia-Giveaway-Free-Licenses-for-Leawo-Music-Recorder-371475.shtml.