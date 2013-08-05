Softpedia Gives Away Free 4-Star Leawo Blu-Ray Creator to Help Convert and Burn Video to Blu-Ray

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Well-known as a library of free and free-to-try software programs for Windows, Macintosh and Linux, games and drivers, the software authority Softpedia just reviewed Leawo Blu-ray Creator as a 4-star Blu-ray burning software program to help movie fans easily and freely convert and burn videos to Blu-ray discs, folders or ISO files.



Like Softpedia’s editor Ionut Ilascu said in the review, "Creating a Blu-ray disc is no longer a financial issue since the price of the devices capable of achieving such purpose has dropped considerably and more and more users can afford them." This leads to an increased demand of burning HD videos to Blu-ray content and an increased number of programs particularly designed for creating Blu-ray content and burning it to a disc.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator is one of the latest Blu-ray burning software programs entering the market. This program focused on ease of use and a clear view of all the functions in the application rather than making it as eye-candy as possible. It works with myriads of video formats, from the most popular to less used ones, like burning Blu-ray/DVD from videos in AVI, MP4, RMVB, RM, MPG, MPEG, VOB, MOV, M4V, FLV, F4V, MKV, etc. Directly burning ISO file to disc and creating ISO files are feasible with this Blu-ray Creator. And also it offers some video editing features to let users get customized Blu-ray movies, like adjust video brightness, contrast and saturation, applying image or text watermark, etc. Subtitles (SRT, ASS and SSA) are supported to select or even load in to source video clips.



It allows users to burn DVD 5 or 9, BD 25 or 50 discs, with quality and disc TV standard adjustable. Optional Burn Engines, StarBurn and Cdrtools, ensure smooth Blu-ray burning. It even provides an interesting 2D to 3D converting feature, which allows users to create 3D Blu-ray movies in Red/Cyan, Red/Green, Red/Blue, Interleaved or Side by Side with 3D depth adjustable, though the effect might be not impressive.



The 4 out of 5 star rating of Leawo Blu-ray Creator by Softpedia is based on 4 aspects: User Interface, Features, Easy of Use and Pricing/Value. As a conclusion, Softpedia concluded that "Leawo Blu-ray Creator is not the most advanced solution for authoring your own Blu-ray discs, but it can get the job done quite quickly and with no fuss at all. It is aimed at beginner users and manages to accomplish its purpose."



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a world-renowned software developer established in 2007, dedicated to providing the very best and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide customers. Leawo's products range from Blu-ray Media Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, YouTube Downloader to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. At the moment, Leawo is partnering with Softpeida to run a giveaway campaign for Leawo Blu-ray Creator. Anyone could get a free license of this Blu-ray burning software during the activity period, no strings attached. For detailed information, please visit http://news.softpedia.com/news/Softpedia-Giveaway-Free-Licenses-for-Leawo-Blu-ray-Creator-372862.shtml.