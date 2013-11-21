Softpedia.com Offers Reliable and Handy AVI to MP4 Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- MP4 files have now become very popular among users across the world. The conversion of AVI files to the MP4 format has now become a necessity rather than a normal task. Convert Audio Free has developed and introduced a Free AVI to MP4 Converter, which enables all users to convert their AVI files into the format of MP4 in a convenient manner, without the risk of losing data.



The developers of Free AVI to MP4 guarantee that the quality of the results will not be compromised while using this conversion software. The user interface is said to be designed by keeping in mind the needs of basic users, and therefore the application runs effectively. People with little knowledge on computers can also easily carry out the operations of this free software application.



The website says, “Free AVI to MP4 Converter features support for batch conversion and preserves the quality of the original files. In addition, it sports a preview function for each video.”



Users will get the Free AVI to MP4 Converter in the version and file size 1.0.0 and 16 MB, respectively. The application is said to be compatible with operating systems like Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8 and 8 64 bit. Specifications, features and other functionalities of the Free AVI to MP4 Converter can be collected from the websites Softpedia.com and convertaudiofree.com.



Softpedia.com has secured the downloading of this free software application. Potential customers can download this app via this website without the threat of Trojans, viruses, backdoors and spyware. Users from all sectors can rely on the features and advantages of this new and innovative conversion tool from Convert Audio Free.



To get more information about the Free AVI to MP4 Converter, visit http://www.softpedia.com/get/Multimedia/Video/Encoders-Converter-DIVX-Related/AVI-to-MP4-Converter-Free.shtml



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free has several years of experience in developing and supplying high-quality audio conversion tools to customers worldwide. A number of audio conversion applications are available for free download from the official website of this software company.



Media Contact

Convert Audio Free

Email: support@convertaudiofree.com

URL: http://convertaudiofree.com