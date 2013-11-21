Softpedia.com Provides Facilities to Download the Much Awaited WAV to MP3 Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Advanced and efficient tools are required for the conversion of WAV files to the MP3 format. Convert Audio Free has introduced a WAV to MP3 Converter, which converts ripped WAV files to non-corrupted and high-quality MP3 files. This application can be downloaded from the website Softpedia.com free of cost. Convert Audio Free intends to create some of the most useful audio conversion tools for clients worldwide.



Many people have already tried and tested this converter successfully. The WAV to MP3 Converter has turned out to be reliable as well as handy, with users utilizing it without any confusion or issues. The app is available in the latest version 1.0 r1 at a file size of 877 KB. Operating systems like Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows 7 64 bit are compatible with the Free WAV to MP3 Converter.



The website says, “Usage is simple; load the files to be processed (the software features a batch mode), select the output folder and press the Convert button.”



The highly innovative solutions from Convert Audio Free guarantee the best conversion experience to users. WAV files are considered to be lossless and uncompressed audio format of good quality. During conversion the audio spectra are trimmed, yet the sounds are retained as in the original. The converted files are of light weight, and they work properly on portable devices.



Specifications, features, price and all other details related to the WAV to MP3 Converter are made available to potential users via the websites Softpedia.com and convertaudiofree.com. Before downloading, individuals can go through the reviews and ratings given by other users, as this provides a clear insight into the quality of this application.



To get more information about the WAV to MP3 Converter, visit http://www.softpedia.com/get/Multimedia/Audio/Audio-Convertors/WAV-to-MP3-Converter-Free.shtml



About Convert Audio Free

The software company Convert Audio Free offers a number of high-quality, reliable and user-friendly audio conversion tools. Almost all applications from this company have attracted top ratings and reviews from customers.



Media Contact

Convert Audio Free

Email: support@convertaudiofree.com

URL: http://convertaudiofree.com