Software Applications ICT Services and Infrastructure for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Poland 2014: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Software Applications ICT Services And Infrastructure For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises In Poland 2014



How do 800 Polish SMEs utilise infrastructure, software and ICT services?

Publication is based on a survey of manufacturing, retail, transport, utilities and financial services enterprises.



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PMR recently conducted a dedicated survey of 800 small and medium-sized enterprises in Poland with regard to the ways in which they select, purchase, use, implement and finance the ICT solutions required by their unique business operations. Respondents were chosen for two categories small (10-49 employees), and medium (50-249 employees). They are active in a variety of sectors, including: process manufacturing and discrete manufacturing, financial services, banking and insurance companies, restaurants and hotels, utilities, transport and logistics, retail, wholesale and merchandise distribution.



Read Software, ITC services and infrastructure in small and medium-sized enterprises in Poland 2014 to discover the types of resources these companies have at their disposal for system updates and new software packages. This unique document lists the products, infrastructure and services most often utilised by specific types of businesses and assesses upcoming demand for new solutions. Exclusive interviews with knowledgeable industry specialists add weight to calculations of current saturation levels and forecast investments in ITC solutions and infrastructure upgrades.



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The survey addressed key issues such as: current implementations of specific solutions in each type of business, unique product and service requirements of certain types of businesses, plans in place for large-scale upgrades, commonly used internet access methods, most popular software products and key providers of essential products, services and solutions, financing options for new purchases and upgrades and forecast levels of expenditures on these products and services by small and medium-sized Polish businesses.



Survey respondents were questioned as to implementation of a wide variety of software, such as office applications, document flow management and antivirus applications. They also commented on ERP, CRM, BI, financial and accounting software and HR and payroll applications, their current operations and plans for changes and upgrades through future investment. Respondents also compared ready to use software solutions to SaaS applications in their particular business situations.



This report is an essential addition to the market information libraries of executives and marketing specialists at companies that sell software solutions to SMEs operating in Poland. It provides valuable insight as to client demand and interests to Cable and telecoms companies active in or entering the SOHO/SME sector and to distributors of specific ICT products and services. Other types of business professionals that will benefit from this inside look at a very important Polish industry include business analysts, consultants and researchers and financial institutions focused on brokerage, lending or investment.



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Software, ICT services and infrastructure in small and medium-sized enterprises in Poland 2014 is the perfect resource for use in locating new clients, creating sales strategies for SMEs in Poland and developing new products and services especially for use by SME clients. It is helpful when estimating product and service demand in this market and in evaluating the leading competitors on this market.



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