Software as a Service Market (SaaS) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Software is a computer program which fulfills a particular purpose or activity for the user with lesser efforts. It is an application based program produced for the users need. Many of the software never need a service as they are designed for small needs. However, many software are used on repetitive working basis and have a wide variety of users, and need an after-purchase service. The service market today is run either for a product based service or for a client based service.



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The rising technological needs, rapid industrial growth and the growing knowledge of industrial applications have propelled the growth of this market. Technological advancement has led to the need for the fulfillment of specific requirements through software and this increases the need of software services. Increasing IT industries and the need for customized services are some of the major factors driving this market. Asia-Pacific is gaining attention as a demand driver for SaaS but most of the top companies are of North American origin. India is among the major demand sources for these SaaS companies. On the other hand, China is growing the market for SaaS because of the country’s rapid industrial growth. The available resources and advancement in technology is supporting China and India to excel in this market at an impressive rate.



Some of the market players in this industry are Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft 365, Workday Inc., Intuit Inc., Zuora, Pardot, NetSuite, and Marketo Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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