Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Latest added Asia-Pacific Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market research study by HTF MI offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce etc. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249818-asia-pacific-software-as-a-service-1



Summary

Asia-Pacific software-as-a-service (SaaS) market



Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support. The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.28% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.



Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Japan is leading in SaaS adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The country accounts for at least 40% of the region's SaaS expenditure. There are barriers in the Japanese market for the entry of most of the global SaaS companies as there is a tendency for the organizations to opt for home-grown solutions.



Buy full copy of the report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249818



Key growth factors



Asian businesses are trying to maintain cost and functionality for their continuously changing business requirements. The need for innovation, agility, flexibility and speed in the business process increases the demand for SaaS-based solutions. Also, the countries of Asia-Pacific are still developing and are not at par with the developed regions. So, the primary concern is always the cost-efficiency. SaaS vendors offer solutions with lower operational expenses that help drive margins.



Threats and key players



Asian organisations are still fighting non-tech issues in their institutions such as corruption, weak government administration and lack of purchasing power. These problems are much lower in the value chain. While solving these problems, incorporating SaaS in their systems seem to be either a distraction or luxury for their businesses.



The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.



What's covered in the report?



1. Overview of the SaaS market in the Asia-Pacific.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the SaaS market in Asia-Pacific.

3. Market trends in the SaaS market in Asia-Pacific.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the SaaS market in Asia-Pacific.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployment segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) market size data for the SaaS market.

9. Analysis of the SaaS market in Asia-Pacific by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.



Why buy?



1. Understand the demand for SaaS to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets for software as a service.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth.



Customizations available



With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com.



Enquire for Customization Available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249818-asia-pacific-software-as-a-service-1



Chapter 1: Executive summary



1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary



Chapter 2: Asia-Pacific SaaS market - market overview



2.1. Asia-Pacific market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Asia-Pacific - market drivers, trends, and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – software as a service market

2.4. Porter's five forces analysis

2.5. Market size - by deployment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud)

2.5. a. Public cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Private cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Hybrid cloud revenue- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size - by applications (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others)

2.6. a. Revenue from ERP - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from CRM - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. Revenue from HRM - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. d. Revenue from SCM - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. e. Revenue from others - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size - by vertical (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others)

2.7. a. Revenue from BFSI - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from IT and telecommunication - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Revenue from manufacturing- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Revenue from retail - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. e. Revenue from healthcare - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. f. Revenue from education- historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. g. Revenue from others - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted 2021-2026 market size (USD Bn), key observations



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249818-asia-pacific-software-as-a-service-1



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like GCC, Australia, LATAM, North America, Europe or Asia.