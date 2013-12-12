Software Company Red Cherry Digital Calgary Offers Services to Canada's Engineering Industry

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Red Cherry Digital Solutions has released its new range if ICT solutions for the Engineering industry. Since its establishment in 2010, the firm has developed a reputation for offering tailor made software that is affordable, efficient and user-friendly. This has enabled the Engineering industry to cope with the challenges prevalent in the business.



The firm works closely with its clients in order to cater for their specific needs by developing solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems and infrastructure. Businesses can meet their objectives by benefiting from the various products on offer including web applications to mobile device software.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions makes use of the latest technologies to issue innovative ICT solutions to clients. This is in addition to value addition through creating compatibility across numerous social media websites like Facebook and Twitter including search engines like Google.



In order to fulfill the demands of clients, Red Cherry Digital Solutions has engaged in partnerships with other reputable firms and educational institutions like Dexter and Curtis University that includes the development of ICT solutions based on Mac platforms as well with Dextera in carrying out the analysis and design of enterprise class solutions.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions is also a Certified MYOB Developer partner and provides ICT solutions that are seamlessly integrated with existing systems and infrastructure. Conversely, the firm is also a Certified Oracle Partner and develops solutions based on Mac and Windows platforms using Java Enterprise Edition, Java, MySQL and Oracle Database.



A 3 month customer support program features the development and testing of ICT solutions hand in hand with clients in order to ensure that the software is tailor-made for the customer. This is coupled with a dedicated customer service that is at hand 24/7 on phone and email.



For further information, visit the official website at http://www.redcherryinc.ca/ to learn more about the Engineering software.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in Calgary Canada, Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies Pty Ltd is a Canadian privately owned software development company specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions’s preferred delivery approach is an iterative, agile, customer centric software development process where business analysts and developers work with the customers to gather requirements and an understanding of the current business processes, and to design and deliver a software solution that not only meets the business’s needs, but also is desgiend to improve business productivity.



During development, a continuous integration process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer’s staff are trained on the usage of the new system.



A key target for software developed by Red Cherry Digital Solutions is quality. Quality is achieved by leveraging agile processes and tools, where customers can engage in the development process to define the scope of development iterations, tasks and prioritize goals.



Web based and manual code review processes along with comprehensive unit tests and integration testing ensure that delivered projects meet quality expectations of the customer.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Red Cherry Digital Solutions seeks to be the most customer centric of all software companies.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions’s preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan. This enables a reduction in upfront and ongoing licensing fees.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database. The Perth software company is a also certified MYOB developer partner providing Custom Software solutions that can integrate seamlessly with any MYOB software package such as MYOB AccountRight desktop or MYOB AccountRight Live (cloud).



Red Cherry Digital Solutions partners with a number of local companies to deliver integrated turn key solutions including hosting, infrastructure, barcode printing, mobility and RFID scanning amongst other technologies.



As a cross-platform software vendor, Red Cherry Digital Solutions can deliver solutions for the Mac platform and integrate with existing Mac Applications. The software outsourcing company is experienced in developing Patient Record Management Systems running on the Mac Platform and integrating with medical applications such as Genie.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions is also experienced in embedded device development using cross platform technologies to deliver embedded applications that run on low resources devices such as Intel Atom or ARM processors. These embedded devices can connect to external sensors via CAN, USB, ethernet or similar. An example of embedded development is a mining vehicle activity monitoring application for a local mining company.



Once a project has been delivered, Red Cherry Digital Solutions works with its customers to promote the developed solution or the customer’s business in general on the digital media providing services such as search engine optimization, content writing or email marketing.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies in Victoria



In May 2013, founders and directors Robert Nagajek and Pablo Rodriguez Pina appointed Joana Lopez Castrillo as Regional Manager for Victoria and started offering software development and consultancy services to medium and large companies based in Victoria as well as the local Victorian governments and universities.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies



In 2013, CEO Dan Carter established the fully owned subsidiary Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies aimed at providing it outsourcing and business process outsourcing, services.



In November 2013,Sintu White, a senior software engineer and employee of Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies Pty Ltd was was appointed director of Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies Pvt Ltd to manage operations . Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies is based in the city of Calgary state of Alberta



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies specializes in Oracle Java development and offers software development and bpo services to companies worldwide.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies provides business process outsourcing services to companies worldwide helping a wide range of businesses (from small family owned businesses to universities or global companies) reduce business process costs.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies in Europe



Since 2013, Red Cherry Digital Solutions Technologies offers services to any country within the European Union and has presence in Spain and Croatia.



In November 2013, founders and directors Robert Nagajek and Pablo Rodriguez Pina appointed Jose Julian Ariza Valderrama, a Senior Software engineer and employee of the custom software company as Europe Regional Manager to manage projects for customers based in Europe.



For more information about Red Cherry Digital Solutions, visit our website or type or software development companies in your favorite search engine.