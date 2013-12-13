Software Company Red Cherry Offers Services to Calgary's Journalism Industry

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- As the world evolves and develops to become one big village, so should journalism which involves collection of news and information from various regions and then relaying it to the public through the broadcasting channels. Journalists encounter many challenges while going about their daily work.



Red Cherry has developed ICT solutions to help the journalism industry discharge its services more effectively. Red Cherry is a privately owned company in Australia. It applies customer centric approach in offering its services to the public. Customer centric means that its services are mainly based on the interest of, and serving the customer.



Under this approach, the business analysts will visit the customer’s premises so as to assess the current processes of businesses. From information they gather they will be able to design improved flow. Competition of the system requirements allows the customer to regularly test the application, the continuous process of integration development. The testing will expose to the new system.



To ensure that the new system works well, Red Cherry offers on site training to the staffs of the company. 3 months warranty and period of support is also offered to ensure that the customers get unlimited support through email or phone after they have hired the service. If you need be, you can request for enhancements to the ICT systems that has been put in place by the Red Cherry ICT experts.



This software company is a certified MYOB developer partner and Oracle Certified Partner and has additionally entered in to partnership with other businesses so as to ensure that it delivers the best to its customers.



About Red Cherry Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in 2010 by Robert Nagajek and Pablo Rodriguez Pina, Red Cherry Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software company specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.



Since 2013, Red Cherry Technologies offers software development and consultancy services in Calgary (Victoria). In May that year, Joana Lopez Castrillo was anointed Regional Manager for Victoria.



Red Cherry’s preferred delivery approach is an iterative, customer centric software development process where business analysts visit customer premises to gather requirements, outline the current business processes and design an improved flow. Once the system requirements are complete, a continuous integration development process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer’s staff is trained on site on the usage of the new system.



Red Cherry offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Red Cherry seeks to be the most customers centric of all software companies in Calgary.



Red Cherry’s preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan and reduces upfront and ongoing licensing fees.



Red Cherry is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database. The Calgary software company is a also certified MYOB developer partner providing Custom Software solutions that can integrate seamlessly with any MYOB software package such as MYOB AccountRight desktop or MYOB AccountRight Live (cloud).



Red Cherry partners with a number of companies to deliver integrated turn key solutions including hosting, infrastructure, barcode printing, mobility and RFID scanning amongst other technologies.



As a cross-platform software vendor, Red Cherry can deliver solutions for the Mac platform and integrate with existing Mac Applications. The Calgary Software Company is experienced in developing Patient Record Management Systems running on the Mac Platform and integrating with medical applications such as Genie.



About Red Cherry

Red Cherry is a software development company located in Calgary. The mission of the company is to provide the highest level of software engineering expertise and customer commitment at a cost below market rates. Red Cherry was one of the pioneers in introducing e commerce in Calgary. Red Cherry Technologies PTY LTD employs highly skilled web designers, business analysts and software engineers. Their staffs have extensive experience developing large scale applications across a range of industries. By following ethical and customer centric business practices like these Red Cherry has created a distinct position among all the Calgary software companies. To learn more visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/