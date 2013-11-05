Software Company Releases Free Seven-Part Email Course for vTiger Customer Relationship Management Software

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Keeping in touch with customers and customer relations can be a critical part of running a business. If customers are not satisfied, most likely a business will suffer. For this reason alone, it is important to know what the customers like or do not like about a business or service. Thankfully, the popular software company, VGS Global, has affordable Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software that can change the way a business sees their customer. Also is offering a free seven-part email course to use this helpful and resourceful software.



vTiger is an amazing and informative CRM software that can be used to manage customers in the ways and means of marketing, customer service and support, appointments, and more. The CRM software is highly customizable and can measure specific analytics.



With the free seven-part vTiger CRM Training , users will learn a variety of tools and techniques that will make the most out of their vTiger CRM software. Users in the course will first learn how to installvTiger on their own and in their own hosting account. Next, users will learn how to set up and customize their vTiger software by using simple techniques allocated by VGS Global . Users in the free course will also learn how to include their entire sales circle inside of vTiger and how to connect the CRM software to their existing website.



One client says, “We hired VGS to deploy vTiger in three business units of our company and we are very pleased with the decision. The work was completely dynamic, fast, proactive and most importantly, they listen to all our needs to understand the nature of what we need and to provide us the best solution.”



This free seven-part course for vTiger CRM software is easy to sign up for by just typing in an email address on the course website. VGS Global understands the importance of customer service through software development and how they treat their own customers.



About VGS Global

VGS Global is a leading provider of CRM and custom web development software who help their clients to their IT to the next level.



For more information customers can get in touch with VGS Global by visiting http://www.vgsglobal.com or calling 1.888.683.5782 for USA, +54 (11) 5032.2482 for Argentina, or +34 902.848.059 for Spain.