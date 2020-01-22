Software Composition Analysis Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Synopsys, Sonatype, WhiteSource Software

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Software Composition Analysis Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Software Composition Analysis Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Software composition analysis (SCA) is a tool for managing risk, security and license that comes from the use of open source or third party code in application. The uses of open source software (OSS) have risen across various industries which have made it necessary to protect companies from open source (OS) vulnerabilities. SCA is an automated process to scan source code as manually tracking is difficult owing to large number of software creation includes OS. The major factor driving the SCA market is the growing need to enhance security across the industry verticals owing to domonance of open source software. A recent example of major cyber security breach was in September 2017 as claimed by Equifax, in which 145.5 million U.S. Equifax consumers' personal data were accessed by cyber-criminals.



Synopsys (United States),Sonatype (United States),Veracode (United States),WhiteHat Security (United States),WhiteSource Software (United States),Contrast Security (United States),Flexera (United States),nexB (United States),Rogue Wave Software (United States),SourceClear (United States),Tricentis (Austria),Micro Focus (United Kingdom),SmartBear Software (United States),SOASTA (United States),Xamarin (United States)



Market Trends

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Based SCA Tools

Market Drivers

- High Amount of Risk as well Threat Involved in Open Source Software

- Growing Use of Open Source Software in Commercial and IoT Based Application

Restraints

- Rising Market for Devops (Development and Operations) Software Development Methodology

- Budget Constraints Among Small and Medium Enterprises

Opportunities

- Growing Demand for SCA Solution in Financial Sectors

- Increasing Investment Across Enterprises in Ensuring Security Fueled by Stringent Government Regulation

Challenges

- Drawbacks Associated with On-premises SCA Tools and Intricacy Involved in Its Expansion

- Lack of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises and Less Co-operation Between Development and Security Teams



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Software Composition Analysis Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Software Composition Analysis segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Enterprise Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs))

Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail and e-Commerce, Manufacturing, Automotive

Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, and Media and Entertainment)), Component (Solution, Services (Professional services (Support and maintenance, Training and education and Planning & consulting), (Managed services))

The regional analysis of Global Software Composition Analysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software Composition Analysis Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Software Composition Analysis market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Software Composition Analysis Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Software Composition Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Software Composition Analysis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Software Composition Analysis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Software Composition Analysis Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



