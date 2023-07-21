Software-Defined Data Center Market Key Trends, Statistics, Business Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, Outlook 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- The global Software-Defined Data Center Market size is projected to grow from USD 43.7 billion in 2020 to USD 120.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The demand for SDDC is driven by the growing need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime, cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage, and reduced dependency on legacy hardware and hardware vendors.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Data Center Market"



320 - Tables

47 - Figures

262 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1025



The hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The hardware segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market among the components, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising installations of new SDDCs that require underlying servers for enabling proper facility functionality along with growing need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions



Managed services segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The managed services segment is expected to majorly contribute to the market, while the support and maintenance segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth of managed services is supported by the growing focus of organizations to achieve optimized workload management with greater agility, speed, and security without having the need to worry about hassles associated with training, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1025



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The North American SDDC market is already mature for SDDC systems, and a significant number of new installations of SDDC and upgrade of the existing data center infrastructure systems have taken place to date. Currently, the US holds the highest share in the SDDC market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency. Furthermore, most of the leading market players, such as HPE, Dell Technologies, Cisco, Oracle, and IBM, have their headquarters in this region. North America, in the coming years, is estimated to continue to lead the SDDC market.



Market Players



Market players profiled in this report include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Commvault (US), Arista Networks (US), DataCore Software (US), Scality (US), SUSE (Germany), NetApp (US), Citrix (US), Nuage Networks [Nokia] (Finland), Lenovo (China), Stratoscale (US), Lumina Networks (US), HiveIO (US), TidalScale (US), DriveNets (US), Portworx (US), Lightbits (US), Arrcus (US), Vexata (US), Hammerspace (US), and Cohesity (US). These players offer various SDDC solutions to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies are adopted by the players including partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1025



Browse Other Reports:



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/software-defined-data-center-sddc.asp