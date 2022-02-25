Software-Defined Data Center Market Size Worth USD 87220 Mn by 2028, CAGR 13.9% & Competition Landscape by VMware, Microsoft Corporation, HPE Co, EMC Corporation, Cisco S

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A study on the Global Software-Defined Data Center market has been conducted using a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches in order to arrive at a reliable prediction of the global market size. Global, regional, and national data focusing on the key sectors such as production, consumption, revenue, price, import/export, supply/demand, capacity, and others from several countries have been used for the study. Historical data are presented for medium-term projections for 2017-2022 for all segments and subsegments in the global Software-Defined Data Center market in order to understand the future scope of development.



The Software-Defined Data Center market research study assists in gaining a deeper understanding of industry opportunities and trends. The study looks at the business trends that have a big impact on Software-Defined Data Center sales, such as market share, industry trends, and vendor portfolios. This research report offers insights into the competition landscape of the industry and major trends shaping it.



As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Software-Defined Data Center will have significant change from previous year. According to our latest study, the global Software-Defined Data Center market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 35070 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Software-Defined Data Center market size will reach USD 87220 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Software-Defined Data Center Market:

VMware, Inc. (U.S.).

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

HPE Co (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)



Segment by Type

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers



Segment by Application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



For a global outreach, the Software-Defined Data Center study classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on a majority of the market share. Market segments often considered for establishing a global outreach include the following: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, certain markets may be interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.



The study includes the following points:



Global Software-Defined Data Center Market study includes details of strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions.



Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share



Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.



However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.



