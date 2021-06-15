Software-Defined Data Center Market Will Reach to $120.3 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage, and Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size projected to grow from USD 43.7 billion in 2020 to USD 120.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period. The demand for SDDC is driven by the growing need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime, cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage, and reduced dependency on legacy hardware and hardware vendors.



Browse 320 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 262 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Data Center Market"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1025



The hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The hardware segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market among the components, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising installations of new SDDCs that require underlying servers for enabling proper facility functionality along with growing need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions



Managed services segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The managed services segment is expected to majorly contribute to the market, while the support and maintenance segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth of managed services is supported by the growing focus of organizations to achieve optimized workload management with greater agility, speed, and security without having the need to worry about hassles associated with training, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The North American SDDC market is already mature for SDDC systems, and a significant number of new installations of SDDC and upgrade of the existing data center infrastructure systems have taken place to date. Currently, the US holds the highest share in the SDDC market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency. Furthermore, most of the leading market players, such as HPE, Dell Technologies, Cisco, Oracle, and IBM, have their headquarters in this region. North America, in the coming years, is estimated to continue to lead the SDDC market.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1025



Market Players



Market players profiled in this report include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Commvault (US), Arista Networks (US), DataCore Software (US), Scality (US), SUSE (Germany), NetApp (US), Citrix (US), Nuage Networks [Nokia] (Finland), Lenovo (China), Stratoscale (US), Lumina Networks (US), HiveIO (US), TidalScale (US), DriveNets (US), Portworx (US), Lightbits (US), Arrcus (US), Vexata (US), Hammerspace (US), and Cohesity (US). These players offer various SDDC solutions to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies are adopted by the players including partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/software-defined-data-center-sddc.asp