New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Increasing use of internet and networking globally has significantly augmented the demand for more storage space, computing power and complex networking. This demand has given rise to scaling up of infrastructure in the existing data centers, thus increasing the capital expenditure and operating expenditure for data centers and the enterprises. This scaling up has also increased the complexity in networking, unification and pooling of resources in data centers.
To overcome these issues of rising demand for resource pooling, simplification in networking and overall management of data centers; innovators have come up with the sophisticated concept of Software Defined Data Centers (SDDC's). This concept helps traditional data center users to scale up their existing infrastructure seamlessly, thereby resulting in reduced overheads. This also helps in unification of server storage and networking, along with simplified management of all resources. SDDC helps to overcome the obstacles of scalability, flexibility, manageability, and reduced costs, which is in turn helping enterprises and service providers in managing their existing data centers and networks.
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Another major driver for SDDC is its inherent capability of interoperability which enables solutions to get implemented on any hardware irrespective of the vendor or manufacturer, with an added advantage of multi tenancy support. The future adoption of SDDC is expected to be in heterogeneous environments and hybrid clouds, with more focus on software defined security. Prominent vendors in the SDDC space include VMware, HP, EMC, and IBM, while companies such as 6WIND, Pica8 and Coraid emerge as the key innovators in this space. The SDDC market research report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps and global trends, and also provides competitive intelligence and forecasts over the next five years.
The report broadly comprises of SDDC segments: software defined storage, software defined networking and software defined servers; by solutions: host-based solutions, network-based solutions; by components: virtualization equipments (hardware) and virtualization software; by end users: cloud service providers, telecommunication service providers and enterprise; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).
This research report categorizes the global SDDC solutions to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of SDDC segments:
Software defined storage (SDS)
Software defined network (SDN) and security
Software defined server/compute
On the basis of solutions and components:
Host-based solutions
Network-based solutions
Virtualization hardware equipment
Virtualization software
On the basis of end users:
Cloud service providers
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