Software Defined Data Center(SDDC) Market Expected 5.41 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The report "Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the global SDDC market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global data center security market by type of solutions: software defined network, software defined server, software defined storage; by end users: telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, enterprise; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



Browse 114 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 197 pages and in-depth TOC on "Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)".



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Increasing demand for cost effective and flexible data center solutions along with the requirements for resource pooling, break down of vendor lock-ins and automatic networking configurations are playing an important role in shaping the future of the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) market. Even though the solutions can be independently operated, they can be integrated together to provide an overall cost effective solution for the data center. Major Tier 1 companies and numerous start-ups are getting into this escalating market for SDDC.



The major forces driving this market are the innovations in processing power and memory, high demand for resource pooling, manual/custom networking configurations. There has also been a shift in the pricing models from hardware-based to software-based pricing along with the requirement for multi-tenancy support and vendor lock-in break downs. Companies providing virtualization and software defined solutions are looking forward to gain a better competitive advantage in this growing market, thereby creating new solutions and intelligent and integrated management platforms for the overall and integrated SDDCs.



The global SDDC market is estimated at $396.1 million in 2013 and expected to grow to $5.41 billion in 2018. This represents an estimated CAGR of 68.7% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, telecommunication service providers continue to be the largest user for SDDC solutions followed by cloud service providers. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market, while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at a significantly faster pace in the coming years.



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