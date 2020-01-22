Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Software-defined infrastructure is consisting of fully virtualized compute, networking and storage resources that are logically pooled. It offers policy-based infrastructure provisioning and enables IT automation. compute, storage and networking and various vendors will have to migrate to technologies to ensure that their products stay relevant in the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) ecosystem. The adoption of next-generation Enterprise IT infrastructure is expected to be fully software defined to achieve the scale and efficiency demands created by third platform technologies.



According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market market may see a growth rate of 20.3%



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.



Major Players in Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market Include,

IBM (United States), Dell (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), VMware (United States), HPE (United States), Intel (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Hitachi (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Citrix Systems (United States) and Brocade Communications Systems (United States).



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Complexity of Networks, Varying Traffic Patterns and Server Virtualization

- Rising Need for Mobility and Cloud-Based Services



Market Trend

- Surging Deployment in Data Centers in Developed Countries



Restraints

- Lack of awareness Across Various Industries in Emerging Economies



Opportunities

- Increasing Staff Productivity and Minimising Manual Errors



Challenges

- Adoption of Software Defined Application and infrastructure

- Security and Interoperability Related Threat



On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (SDN (Software Defined Networking), SDS (Software Defined Storage), SDC (Software Defined Computing), Others), Application (BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Government & Defense, Others), Service Type (Deployment Service, Integration Service, Consulting)



The Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



Table of Content

GlobalGlobal Software Defined Infrastructure Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market Forecast



