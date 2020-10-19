Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2030 – Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is the future of IT infrastructure. Also, it completely transforms the infrastructure landscape and enables critical intelligence to deliver advanced services and powerful analytics for today's businesses and consumers. Also, it offers cloud computing, legacy systems, and workload-centric architectures in a single manageable roof.



Major Key Players of the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara LLC, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware, Inc., among others.



Moreover, established key players have been engaged in developing modern software-defined solutions. For instance, Red Hat Software has developed an SDI solution across hybrid cloud deployments with benefits including low total cost of ownership, freedom to innovate, high stability, reliability & performance, advanced built-in security, and manageability.



The increasing adoption of SDI solutions in BFSI and telecom industries is expected to fuel the market growth across the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for better alignment of IT infrastructure and deployment of data centers is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and other cloud-based services is supplementing the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the emergence of AI and the IoT is expected to create new opportunities in the market.



Major Types of Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market covered are:

-> Storage Controller

-> Compute Software

-> Networking Software



Major Applications of Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market covered are:

-> Manufacturing

-> Telecommunications

-> Automotive

-> Retail

-> BFSI

-> Government & Defense

-> Healthcare



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size

2.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Revenue by Product

4.3 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



