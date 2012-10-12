Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Software defined networking (SDN) refers to a network infrastructure where network control plane is decoupled from physical topology. The software defined networking market is growing in demand as it is offering a number of advantages like increased flexibility, improved performance, and simplified operations among others.



The software defined networking industry is growing as one of the most promising industries as it is providing network operators with better control over network infrastructure, thus allowing optimization and modification, and reduction in overall cost. With the use of software defined networking, network operators can build their network infrastructure while incumbent vendors and emerging players can develop products for operators and enterprises.



Use of devices like switches, routers, and other devices in networks is making the network architecture more complex and difficult to handle. Implementation of SDN technology is making it easier to handle and manage such complex network architecture thus driving the growth of the SDN market. Owners of most data centers, service provider networks, and enterprises are realizing the importance of SDN networks.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Data Center Bridging (DCB)

- Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCOE)

- Network Virtualization using Generic Routing Encapsulation (NVGRE)

- Openflow

- Shortest Path Bridging (SPB)

- Transparent Interconnection of lots of Links (TRILL)

- Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA)

- Virtual Extensible Local Area Network (VXLAN)



Based on Type



- Applications/Services

- Cloud Management

- Open Source Controllers

- Rest API

- SDN Controllers

- Switch Infrastructure



This research report analyzes this market depending on its important market segments and major geographies. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry growth drivers, factors limiting market growth, industry structure, industry capacity, and market predictions for the near future. This report also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are 6Wind, Adara Networks, Arista Networks, AT & T, Big Switch , Brocade, Cisco, Cumulus Networks, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, Enterasys, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Intel Corp., IP Infusion, Juniper Networks, Netgear, NTT Communications, Pica8, Networks, Vello Systems, VMWare Inc., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report includes distinctive graphics and illustrative SWOT analysis of the major market segments

- It provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their market strategies

- It provides an overview of the major industry segments and factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and making in-depth analysis of the current market trends

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive work environment and key product segments

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological developments in the market



