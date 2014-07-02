Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 61.5% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global Software Defined Networking(SDN) Market is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 61.5% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report athttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/software-defined-networking-sdn-market.html



The global SDN market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing need for efficient infrastructure and mobility. The increasing demand for cloud services is also bolstering the growth of this market. Nowadays, many organizations are storing, computing, and networking through cloud-based infrastructure. They are doing this for more agility, flexibility, manageability, and programmability in their network infrastructure. The growing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy within an organization serves as an opportunity for this market.



Of the three major end users, enterprises held more than 35% of the entire SDN market in 2012, due to the increasing need for agility, cost efficiency, and flexibility in the network infrastructure. The cloud service providers are expected to be the fastest growing end user segment in the coming years. The reason behind this is that, SDN technology helps cloud service providers in reducing their OPEX (Operating Expenses) and CAPEX (Capital Expenditure) and also helps them in delivering new services for revenue growth.



In terms of solutions, cloud provisioning and orchestration dominates the global SDN market. It is also expected to be the fastest growing solution as it helps to design, optimize, secure, and monitor the network. SDN switching held the second largest revenue share of the SDN market in 2012. SDN switching is the first layer of SDN network infrastructure, and is growing due to the increasing demand from new entrants who want to set up SDN technology in their organization.



North America is the biggest consumer of SDN technology owing to high degree of standardization coupled with favorable regulatory initiatives. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during forecast period, fueled by the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your own Device) policy in China, India, and Australia.



The SDN industry is fragmented in nature, with presence of multiple players across different categories including hardware providers, software developers and service providers. Leading players in the global SDN industry include names such as Cisco, IBM, NEC, Juniper Networks among others. Other key players in the market include Alcatel-Lucent, VMware, HP, Google, Big Switch Networks, Arista Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Verizon Communications, Intel Corporation and others.



The report segments the global SDN market into following three segments:



By End Users



Enterprises

Cloud service providers



Telecommunications service providers



By Solutions



SDN Switching

SDN Controllers

Cloud Provisioning and Orchestration

Others (Security and Services)



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



