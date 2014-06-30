Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.52 Billion by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The global SDN market is primarily driven by the increasing need for mobility and efficient network infrastructure. The increasing demand for cloud services is also supporting the growth of the global SDN market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market are lack of standardization and awareness among buyer. Rapid technological advancements in network and the increasing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) adoption serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of this market. This study provides in depth analysis, market estimates, market shares and forecast covering the period 2012 – 2018 for the SDN market across the globe.



The market is segmented on the basis of end users into enterprises, cloud service providers, and telecommunications service providers. Different solutions considered include SDN switching, SDN controllers, cloud provisioning and orchestration and others which include security and services. The market is also segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Market estimates and forecast are made after critical analysis of various trends and demographic and economic factors which affect the market growth. The report provides a strategic and competitive analysis of the global SDN market, and the growth forecast for the period 2012 to 2018.



This report studies and forecasts the global SDN market from 2012 to 2018 in terms of revenue (USD million). It also examines the drivers and restraints expected to affect industry growth along with their expected impact over the forecast period. In addition, it explores potential opportunities that are estimated to increase profitability of market participants such as Cisco, IBM, NEC, Juniper Networks among others.



The report includes value chain analysis, which provides insight into the various entities involved in the SDN ecosystem, and their role in the ecosystem. Porter’s five forces analysis determines the degree of competition in the market, by studying bargaining power of suppliers and buyers along with threat from substitutes as well as new entrants. The study also includes market attractiveness analysis, which takes into consideration the growth rate and market size of end user segment in order to identify their expected attractiveness. The scope of the report includes comparative analysis of various market segments and sub-segments based on the end users, solutions, and geography. Each regional segment is also analyzed by end user segment in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2018.



To aid in strategic decision-making, the report includes the detailed profiling of major players in the SDN industry which includes the recent activities of them in terms of product launches, supply contracts, expansion plans, partnerships and collaborations of major players in the industry. In all, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global SDN market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2012 to 2018, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.



The report segments the global SDN market into three segments:



By End Users

Enterprises

Cloud service providers

Telecommunications service providers



By Solutions

SDN Switching

SDN Controllers

Cloud Provisioning and Orchestration

Others (Security and Services)



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



