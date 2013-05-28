Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market to Reach $2.10 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 60.43%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The report “Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Virtualization Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 – 2017)” defines and segments the global Software Defined Networking market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global SDN market by types of solutions and end-users. The solutions’ segment comprises of switching, controllers, cloud virtualization applications, and network virtualization security solutions; whilst the end-user markets include telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprise data centers. The solutions and end-user markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



The major forces driving the market are factors such as rising need for mobility, need for new network architecture, surging cloud services, and varying traffic patterns. At the same time, opportunities in venture capital funding will benefit the growth in Network Virtualization market.



SDN is finally a reality. With companies such as Google deploying its own SDN network that interconnects all its data centres, and operators such as NTT and Verizon pushing forward with implementing SDN soon, the market has picked up significantly in the last year. At the same time, the industry players have become committed to SDN with shipping and announced products. With the stakeholders coming together for silicon, hardware and software solutions for SDN, the Software Defined Networking Market is buzzing with several discussions and announcements for emerging technology. With companies touting newer and improved networks for not only Telcos and data centres, but extending it to campus and wide area networks (WANs), it becomes a question of time when SDN becomes common place across networks. Although implementing OpenFlow solutions will hit a few roadblocks in terms of mismatch between hardware capabilities and modern switch silicon, it doesn’t mean that deployment will be impossible, rather not easy. SDN promises a big array of optimization techniques and newer algorithms for managing traffic. Over the next five years, SDN will penetrate further into Telco and data center networks and will find its place into enterprises.



The global SDN market is estimated to grow from $198 million in 2012 to $2.10 billion in 2017. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.43% from 2012 to 2017. In the current scenario telecommunication continues to be largest adaptor for SDN. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for SDN solutions. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will experience increased market traction, to become the biggest SDN market globally.



