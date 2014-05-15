Software Defined Networking (SDN) Solutions, Market Opportunities and Forecast 2014 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a technology and architectural approach that is continuing to form and mature. The development of SDN has largely spawned from the need to separate Control and Data planes as a means of optimizing networks via software control and reduced dependency on specific hardware configurations and vendors.



A major goal of SDN is to both simplify and consolidate network functions, replacing specialized hardware with commodity switches, servers, etc. It enables vertical integration with application control over the network through SDN APIs. SDN solutions currently depend on the use of the OpenFlow protocol, which structures communication between the Control and Data planes of supported network devices via Southbound APIs and related protocols and communications.



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This research evaluates the business drivers for SDN, its relationship to virtualization, specific market opportunities, leading vendors and solutions, issues involved in implementing SDN, and the market outlook and forecast for SDN for switching, controllers, and the software operation market. The report includes analysis of important topics such as Northbound APIs and their role in development of software defined services by third parties. This report is a must read for anyone involved in architecture strategy, application development, network planning, operations, and anyone with a vested interest in the future of service delivery, virtualization, and cloud-based market opportunities.



Purchasers of this report at the Team License or greater level will receive at no additional cost the following complementary report:



Network Infrastructure Virtualization: Transforming Telecommunications and Managed Services



Target Audience:



Network operators

SDN solution providers

Cloud-based service providers

Virtualization solution providers

Network infrastructure providers

OSS/BSS and optimization companies

Application developers and API companies

Managed communications services companies



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