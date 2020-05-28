Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Infinium global research has recently published a global report on "Software Defined Perimeter Market (Enforcement Point - Gateway, Controller, and End Point; Components - Solutions, and Services; Deployment Mode - On-premises, and Cloud; End Users - Healthcare, Defense, Education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Media and Entertainment, and Information Technology Enabled Services and Telecom): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025" published by Infinium Global Research", the reported study estimated the market for software-defined perimeter will reach up to 9,801.7 million, with a Compound annual growth rate of 31.5%, in the forecast period (2019-2025).



The boom in evolution and adoption of new technologies, architecture, and standards such as cloud computing, software-defined networking (SDN), and network function virtualization (NFV) in recent years has led to a novel set of security and privacy challenges and concerns. These challenges and concerns consist of proper authentication, access control, data privacy, and data integrity among others. A software-defined perimeter has been proposed as a security model or framework to protect modern networks in a dynamic manner. This framework follows a need-to-know model where a device's identity is first verified and authenticated before gaining admittance to the application infrastructure.



The software-defined perimeters system works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks, and threat intelligence. With the help of this, numerous enterprises can secure their network from vulnerable attacks. The growth of the global software-defined perimeter market is driven by the necessity for a security system that is used to protect diversified enterprise applications, rising cloud-based services, and digitalization.



Safety and Security Terms Dominating the Market Growth



The software-defined perimeter model is experiencing high demand precisely in the security community sector. It exceeds the traditional tools' defects by creating customized and dynamic confinement for every user. The alarming rise in network attacks by hackers and cybercriminals is resulting in the requirement for software-defined perimeters. Numerous organizations and enterprises have recently faced cyber-attacks such as DDoS, man-in-the-middle, and APTs. The software-defined perimeters support enterprises in blocking malicious traffic. It also automates the blocking process, stopping traffic instantaneously and preventing it from reaching applications and services. Therefore, the upsurge in network attacks will accelerate the demand for software-defined perimeters and thus, propel the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding security breaches and high requirements for software-defined perimeters deployment are some of the factors restraining the global software-defined perimeter market growth to some extent. Additionally, the high adoption of freeway security applications is further hindering the growth of the global market.



Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Supplementing the Revenue Growth of the Market



The major factor responsible for the global software-defined perimeter market is the increasing need for advanced security technologies among enterprises. At present, the high demand for software-defined perimeter solutions is driven by various enterprise applications including on-premise, virtual, cloud, and hybrid. Software-defined perimeter framework enables organizations to streamline operations concerning the authentication of users and the security of applications. This framework gives specific users to set the right to access information in the enterprise infrastructure. To meet the high demand especially for simplification in security infrastructure, numerous end-use industries are highly adopting software-defined perimeter solutions. Moreover, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is also expected to impact the growth of the global software-defined perimeter market in a positive way in the near future.



Market Players Would Reinforce Their Market Position by Launching New Product Solutions and Services



The key players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to maintain and expand their presence in the global software-defined perimeter market. To gain a higher software-defined perimeter market share, the vendors are focusing heavily on integrating advanced technologies like blockchain to provide advanced solutions to the consumers. The providers are aggressively investing in research and development to remain competitive. New software launches for security purposes have been an essential segment in the overall market growth. For example, in October 2019, Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, opens its latest European data center in Amsterdam which is slated to commence business operations. Cyxtera's newest facility provides a world-class, highly connected secure infrastructure platform to help customers in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.



Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow at Rapid Pace Owing to the Presence of SMES Which Majorly Adopt Cloud-Based Solutions



The software-defined perimeter market in North America is expected to witness high growth owing to the high adoption of the software-defined perimeter by large enterprises to offer high performance, efficiency, and to avoid data anxiety over the heavy traffic network. Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The region holds the base of telecom service providers, e-commerce and retailers, and many others. The Asia Pacific region also holds the prominent number of start-ups that are anticipated to adopt cloud-based solutions in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing need to secure the data, stringent regulations, and changing bring your own device (BYOD) trends are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. There are several global and regional players providing many services in healthcare, defense, education, banking, financial services, and insurance, government, media and entertainment, and information technology-enabled services and telecom.



Global Software Defined Perimeter Industry Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Highlights



=> Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Projection



=> Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market



Chapter - 4 Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Enforcement Point



=> Gateway



=> Controller



=> End Point



Chapter - 6 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Components



=> Solutions



=> Services



Chapter - 7 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Deployment Mode



=> On-Premises



=> Cloud



Chapter - 8 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by End User



=> Healthcare



=> Defense



=> Education



=> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



=> Government



=> Media and Entertainment



=> Information Technology Enabled Services and Telecom



Chapter - 9 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.



=> Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



=> Certes Networks, Inc.



=> Cisco Systems, Inc.



=> Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



=> Intel Corporation



=> Juniper Networks, Inc.



=> Symantec Corporation



=> Fortinet, Inc.



=> RSA Security LLC



