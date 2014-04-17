Software Defined Radios Enable Efficient Handling of Multiple Standards Worth $26.48 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Software Defined Radios Market (Defense, Commercial & Homeland Security) - Forecast Analysis to 2014-2020", is estimated to be $13.87 Billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.39% to reach $26.48 Billion in 2020



The report also provides information about the drivers and restraints impacting the market along with the impact analysis and opportunities and challenges in this market for the study period. The report highlights the market share of leading companies in the Software Defined Radio market and the regional market share. It also covers the PEST analysis of SDR.



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SDRs in defense segment will be more expensive than the other segments due to the complexity of the defense deployment. The sub segments of defense segment are airborne, naval, and land-based deployments. The airborne SDRs are more costly than the other two platforms. Land and naval SDRs respectively make up 35% and 25% of the total defense SDR market. Defense SDRs make up 80% of the global SDR market; commercial segment (5%) and homeland security segment (15%).



SDRs are increasingly becoming popular in the defense, commercial, and homeland security market due to the interoperability capability that they offer.SDR market is expected to grow as the affinity towards it is increasing. It also provides increased flexibility to the armed forces by reducing the overall weight of the system and thereby aiding high mobility.



In the commercial segment, SDRs enable efficient handling of multiple standards such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and 4G advanced. The increasing penetration of smartphones will be driving the commercial SDR market.



Airborne SDRs in the defense segment are expected to be costlier than the naval and land based SDRs. Airborne SDRs will make up 40% of the global defense SDR market.



Browse more than 74 market data tables with 47 figures spread through 133 pages and in-depth TOC on "Software Defined Radios Market (Defense, Commercial & Homeland Security) - Forecast Analysis to 2014 - 2020"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-radios-market-138946173.html



The demand for SDR will keep increasing throughout the study period as more and more countries are expected to adopt SDR communication system for their armed forces. The defense segment constitutes 80% of the SDR market and the cost of defense SDRs are higher than that of the other segments due to the varying application of SDRs. The complexity associated with defense deployment increases the cost of SDRs.



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