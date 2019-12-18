Software Defined Storage Market Projections Reviewed to 2024-by Stratagem Market Insights

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Software defined storage is a storage architecture for data storage, based on a set of software and hardware components. The major advantages of adopting software defined storage are improved system performance, web facilitation, and reducing maintenance cost. In addition to this, management of increasing data is another major factor leading to high demand for software defined storage. According to Coherent Market Insights, it is estimated that total digital data is expected reach 180 zettabytes by 2025, globally.



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Market Dynamics

Healthcare segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising adoption of wearable devices to track patient's condition has led to increasing volume of data, as these devices offer data of individual patients. Storage and management of this large volume of data is difficult. Therefore, demand for software defined storage is increasing from the healthcare industry. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, 275 million units of wearable devices have shipped globally. This is owing to increasing demand for data storage and management in the healthcare industry. This in turn is expected to aid in growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of internet of things technology in healthcare industry also uplifted the market of software defined storage market in healthcare industry.



This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players



It profiles leading players in the global software defined storage market based on the following parameters – regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.



Key companies covered as a part of this study include Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology, VMware Inc., and Western Digital Corporation.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics



The global software defined storage market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the software defined storage market.



Detail Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation:



Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Component:



Platforms/Solutions

Services



Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Storage Usage:



Surveillance

Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery

Storage Provisioning and High Availability

Others



Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Organization Size:



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises



Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Application:



Education

Telecom and ITeS

Logistics and Warehouse

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others



Reasons for Buying Software Defined Storage market

- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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