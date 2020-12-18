Software Defined Storage Market is expected to see growth rate of 31.5%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title "Software Defined Storage Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Software Defined Storage Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



IBM (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Cisco (United States), Dell (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Fujitsu Limited (United States), Genetec Inc. (United States), VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.) (United States) and Hitachi Data Systems (United States)



Brief Overview on Global Software Defined Storage

Software defined storage (SDS) is a computer data storage software that describes data storage managing as well as policy-based provisioning. A software-defined storage environment may also offer policy management for features including data duplication, thin provisioning, replication, snapshots and backup. SDS has several benefits including improved system performance, web facilitation, and reducing maintenance cost, that have increased demand for SDS. Software defined storage display benefits of less cost of construction of data centers, energy saving, and operational ease. Increasing in data pool will help to boost global software defined storage market.



Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness to Adopt Dependable Back-Up Data Storage Programs

- Increasing Awareness among Individuals for Market-Based Services



Market Trend

- Up Surging Adoption of Big Data Based Technology

- Rise of Software-Defined (SD) Concept and Cost Optimization in Managing Hardware



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Workforce

- High Cost for Initial Process



The Global Software Defined Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Usage (Data Back up and Disaster recovery, Surveillance, Storage Provisioning, Others), Software (Software-Defined Storage Controller Software, Software-Defined Storage Server, Storage Hypervisor, Data Security, Data Management, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, High Tech, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software Defined Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Software Defined Storage Market Overview

Chapter 2: Software Defined Storage Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Software Defined Storage Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Software Defined Storage Market Breakdown by Segments ( by Usage (Data Back up and Disaster recovery, Surveillance, Storage Provisioning, Others), Software (Software-Defined Storage Controller Software, Software-Defined Storage Server, Storage Hypervisor, Data Security, Data Management, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, High Tech, Others))

5.1 Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Software Defined Storage Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Software Defined Storage Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Software Defined Storage Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



