Software Developer Frank Trueblood Looks to Raise $100,000 via Indiegogo to Advertise and Promote the Equalizer365 Money Extracting Web-Based Software

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- This project is about a new piece of software Frank Trueblood developed that can actually “extract” money from thousands of money-making markets that are available to everyone that happen on a daily, hourly and minute-by-minute basis all over the world.



Even though this current project has nothing to do with stocks, years ago Frank wrote a stock market report profiling which stocks he thought were a good investment based on a piece of software he designed that analyzed the raw data for the stock markets.



Using his old stock market software, Frank helped thousands of people decide which stocks to buy and sell, and the best time to buy and sell them for extracting money out of the stock market.



Frank’s track record was impeccable with a 93% hit rate because that software he was using then, he developed to analyze and calculate the specific raw data available to determine the best buy-and-sell opportunities that would extract the money out of the stock markets making the most profits.



This Newly Developed Web-based Software - the Equalizer365 - makes it possible for everyday, working people to earn a good living in the comfort of their own homes, simply working by themselves on their own computers in a totally different market. This new software process is very similar to what Frank showed thousands of people to do in the stock market years ago.



Frank’s new software - the Equalizer365 - puts people on an equal or level playing field with others by doing all of the raw data analyzing for them so they can use the equalizer365 software for extracting their money and making excellent profits.



After 2 plus years of working solely on the Equalizer365 software, it is finally done and Frank and his team is ready for the promotional part of this project. All funds raised from this Indiegogo campaign will be used for the promotion of the Equalizer365 software.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $100,000. Funding duration: November 07, 2013 - December 07, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/equalizer365-money-extracting-web-based-software