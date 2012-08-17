Software Developer iSkysoft Studio Redesigns Site to Offer a More User Friendly Experience

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- As technology continues to advance, an increasing number of people are looking for newer, more efficient ways to store data and utilize various forms of multimedia.



In order to back up DVDs or convert videos to different file types, extra software is needed. But it is important the software is from a reliable source and will in no way harm a person’s computer or media files.



To date, more than four million customers have turned to iSkysoft Studio to find the most advanced solutions for multimedia conversions and DVD backups. iSkysoft products generally fall into four multimedia product lines, including video conversion tools, DVD ripping tools, stream media recorder and iPod transfer and DVD copy and burner tools. From the iSkysoft video converter for Mac to the iSkysoft DVD ripper for Mac, the company aims to provide the most innovative and easy-to-use software for Mac users everywhere.



To further offer customers a more user-friendly experience, iSkysoft Studio recently underwent a complete website redesign. The company enhanced their site navigation with six easy-to-find buttons, including Store, Video, DVD, YouTube, Freeware and Supports, to clearly show customers where products and services are located. Additionally, the company updated the way in which their products are displayed.



iSkysoft Studio features a wide range of multimedia software for Mac users, including the iSkysoft free YouTube downloader for Mac and the iSkysoft DVD creator for Mac, as well as a large selection of other products, such as SyncPod and more. Most products allow customers to download a free trial version so they can see how it works and determine if it suits their needs. Additionally, all purchases come with a secure download, free email and phone support and free lifetime updates.



As a leading developer in the field, iSkysoft Studio is highly trusted by industry experts and has received praise from customers across the globe for their top-notch products and first-rate support.



According to past customer Victoria from California, "Now I can take my camcorder video directly from its native format to MOV in seconds. Thanks, iSkysoft."



iSkysoft Studio also offers a host of multimedia conversion and DVD backup software for PC users.



For more information, visit http://www.iSkysoft.com



About iSkysoft Studio

