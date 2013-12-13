Software Development Company CodeFirst Becomes Microsoft Certified Partner

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- CodeFirst, a London software development company that specialises in Microsoft application and database development, today announced that it has reached certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program.



"We are excited to become a Microsoft Certified Partner", said Graham Church from CodeFirst. "In addition to much greater visibility of our company, the status also provides us with resources designed to help us deliver much higher value to our customers."



The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and, with 640,000 Microsoft partners in their ecosystem, to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.



Established by a team of consultants from the world’s top five IT consultancies, CodeFirst outsources state-of-the-art IT solutions including application development, custom software, web development, cloud computing, business process automation, product development and database maintenance.



CodeFirst is committed to consistently achieving exceptional results and ensuring each customer is completely satisfied, which they accomplish through their dedication and enthusiasm for their work. “CodeFirst gets involved with every customer project with a passion and motivation that sets our company aside from its contemporaries,” an article on the CodeFirst website noted.



By providing an intimate customer service experience that involves clients in each phase of design and development, CodeFirst has established their reputation for being uniquely suited to bringing their clients’ visions to life. Some of the best developers in the business are employed by CodeFirst, including more Microsoft Most Valued Professionals (MVPs) than any other consulting company in the United Kingdom, and CodeFirst always delivers high-quality work on time and at the price that was originally quoted.



CodeFirst serves clients in both government and the private sector, and they possesses the resources and experience necessary to assist businesses in a variety of fields, including telecoms, finance, retail, customer services, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical leisure, e-commerce, education and more.



About CodeFirst

Founded in 2012, CodeFirst is a leading software development company specialising in Microsoft technologies based in London. The company offers exceptional software services and solutions to companies throughout the UK, providing access to specialised skill sets for one-time projects and ongoing support for in-house IT teams. For more information about CodeFirst and its services, technologies, and proven processes, visit www.codefirst.co.uk.