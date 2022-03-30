Software Development Company Opens Office in Munich

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Germany continues to be a hot location for technology companies, attracting many of those that are looking to invest in expansion within the Eurozone. One of the latest to do so is the software development company Oves Enterprises, which has now opened an office in Munich. The Romanian firm is also aiming to open another office in Berlin in the near future, according to the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AHK Romania. Oves Enterprises has said of its expansion moves that they are intended to facilitate collaboration between the business and small to medium sized enterprises that don't have access to sufficient personnel. Oves is also targeting customers that don't currently have the leverage to contract with large companies in the German market. Oves Enterprises was founded in 2015 and has expanded significantly since then - the office in Munich, and the planned location in Berlin could be just the start of the company's story in Germany.



Germany remains a prime target for enterprises keen to gain more of a foothold in the technology sector in Europe, such as Oves Enterprises. Established in 2013, Glocomms has been providing key support to organisations like this over a range of different technology fields. This includes development engineering jobs, as well as other related areas including data & analytics, cybersecurity and cloud & infrastructure. The firm is very well resourced, with connections at a broad spectrum of companies, from SMEs to international brands, and a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that has been built up over a number of years. Today, Glocomms is a go-to both for ambitious people keen to take a career-defining next step in development engineering jobs and also for firms looking to recruit for resilience and growth. Thanks to a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can be created for every hiring need.



The reach that Glocomms has established in Germany is nationwide, covering most major locations including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. This broad coverage is complemented by an international dimension - the team in Germany is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. In addition, Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. As development engineering jobs is such a global market, the right recruitment support necessarily involves a combination of national and worldwide reach. It also requires a dedicated and insightful team, something that Glocomms has invested heavily in. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as development engineering jobs there are many other roles available with the firm today, including Scripting and BPO Engineer, Vice President of Business Development and Principal Security Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.