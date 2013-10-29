Software Development Firm Redwerk Provides Next Generation iPad and iPhone Apps for Leading TV Networks

Kiev, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Software development company Redwerk has partnered with Woldnow to develop cutting-edge iPhone and iPad apps for the leading television networks. Renowned digital media company Worldnow contracted Redwerk to maintain nearly one hundred iOS (iPhone and iPad) applications.



Woldnow is the United States' largest provider of streaming media content management. They develop content management systems and streaming video platforms for broadcasting companies including local news providers. As of 2013 Worldnow provides services to over 81% of United States households with over 450+ stations.



Worldnow provides nearly 100 iOS based apps for local news TV providers. The apps provide real-time news feeds on subjects such as sport, traffic and weather. The applications are extremely versatile and can be custom tailored to the user's preferences.



Software development company Redwerk, http://redwerk.com/, was tasked with maintaining and enhancing Worldnow's fleet of iPhone and iPad applications. When asked why Worldnow chose Redwerk for the project Chief Product Officer Joe Sticca replied, "We have worked with Redwerk in the past and know that they are top-notch iPhone app developers. We knew there was no better company for the task."



When asked about what challenges Redwerk faced, Redwerk founder Konstantin Klyagin responded, "This was a very complex project. We needed a deep knowledge of the underlying platforms and third party code. Not only did we need to maintain the applications, but we have to evolve them over time. In the end we made use of our skilled engineers' knowledge and creativity. The result is a robust and readily adjustable solution."



Worldnow has received a reliable and elegant maintenance solution for their growing suite of iPhone and iPad applications. Redwerk intends to provide cutting-edge software solutions for Worldnow for years to come.



About Redwerk

Redwerk is a software development company that provides software development and maintenance solutions for a global market. They are headquartered in Kiev, Ukraine and provide service throughout the world. If there is need of a high quality software development company please visit http://redwerk.com/. To read more about Redwerk's recent iPhone and iPad development for Worldnow read the case study on their website at http://redwerk.com/about/case-studies/worldnow/ipad-and-iphone-apps-for-united-states-tv-networks/.



CONTACT:

Konstantin Klyagin

P.O. Box 1092

Spokane Valley, WA 99037

press@redwerk.com