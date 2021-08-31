Software Engineering SMEs Drive the German Tech Sector

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Germany's software development industry is booming. Within Europe, it represents the largest software market covering around 25% of the total European market, ahead of the United Kingdom and France. Although organisations such as IBM and SAP are key industry performers, the sector is driven by highly specialised SMEs that generate considerable demand and establish a strong customer base. The presence of the aforementioned SMEs has created an incredibly dense market within Germany, which has created an abundance of software engineer jobs across the region.



The team at Glocomms has worked earnestly over the last 8 years to develop an internationally recognised network of expert professionals, specialising in providing custom recruitment solutions to IT and technology firms across Germany, Europe and North America. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm has become the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading organisations. Glocomms has a global network of 12 offices, spanning 4 continents, providing them with a plethora of international knowledge, enabling them to yield long-term, successful hiring decisions. Glocomms' Berlin-based consultants are able to assist applicants in their search for a new career opening across Germany, from Hamburg to Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. Glocomms expert advisors have a wealth of experience in recruiting highly skilled individuals for a variety of specialist roles that range from development engineering jobs to data analytics jobs. The main goal of the firm is to provide its clients with peace of mind by securing all of their recruitment demands in a professional and timely manner. Glocomms is able to generate optimal results for both applicants and clients through the dedication to the training and development of its clients.



Presently across Germany there is a wealth of new and exciting tech jobs for those looking to further their career. The firm creates bespoke recruitment solutions across the tech industry in Germany from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions available include: Senior Enterprise Sales Engineer, RVP Sales – DACH, Enterprise Account Executive, Commercial Account Executive – Central EU, Regional Sales Director DACH, Enterprise Solution Architect – DACH, Sales Director – EMEA, AWS/GCP Partner Manager, and Cloud Sales Specialist. These roles represent just a selection of the opportunities available through Glocomms. Get in touch with the team at Glocomms to find out how you can source business-critical talent for your organisation or to define your next career step.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



