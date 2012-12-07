Software Mountain Releases List of Top Selling Software

Cedar Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- According to a study released recently, the top selling categories of computer software sold included both antivirus software and accounting software. Rounding out the top five were tax software, DVD burning tools and video editing programs. As the spokesperson for Software Mountain, a discount software website, Steve Betz sees this same trend in his business.



"Almost all of our best-sellers fall into those five categories." Says Betz. "But, we do have Dragon Naturally Speaking in the top sellers, too." Software Mountain recently released its own list of software best sellers, finding similar results to the study conducted nationwide. The list featured 1. Microsoft Office and Home, 2. Norton 360, 3. Dragon Naturally Speaking, 4. Adobe Photoshop , 5. Turbo Tax Deluxe Federal. The list released was based on all products sold by the company.



Says Betz, "The results of the lists were not surprising, but what we found interesting were the results of the "most wished for" category. There, you saw names like Windows 7 and Office for the Mac creeping into the list. If we took this same survey right after the holidays, you might see a much different list emerge. People are more likely to buy fun software packages for gifts, like Photoshop or Rosetta Stone, leaving tax software for the individual to purchase on their own."



Betz continued, "With so much attention paid to anti-virus software, you would think it would be number one on the list, but most new computers come with some sort of anti-virus already installed on it. Still other people play Russian Roulette with their computers, just hoping they won't need it. Then, after a disaster does happen, they buy a some sort of program." Tax software, says Betz is a year round best seller. "While just after Christmas, we see a big boost in tax sales, they're a steady seller all year long."



"We used to compile a best selling games list in the past." Says Betz, "But, the sale of games has dropped due to the popularity of gaming consoles and online games. We still sell games like Lego's Lord of the Rings and Call of Duty Black Ops II, but not nearly in the volume we used to. Today's emphasis among younger buyers seems to be in cartoon software like Anime Studio and even Disney Cartoon maker."



With the soured economy, Betz notes the personal finance category is definitely on the rise. "Sales of software like Home Budget Planner and Quick Books have been increasing for the past few years. We have also seen a rise in investment software as people try to plan for the future."



