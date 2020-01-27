Software Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth, Significant Trends : Industry Report, 2020 - 2025: Accenture, Kanda, HCL Technologies

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Latest trends report on global Software Outsourcing market 2020 with upcoming industry trends, size, share, top companies profiles, growth report and forecast by 2025.



Los Angeles, United States, –the report titled Global Software Outsourcing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QYR Consulting archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Software Outsourcing market. The market analysts authoring this report has provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Software Outsourcing market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Software Outsourcing market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts.



The role of software outsourcing companies is quickly transforming from 'software developers for hire' to strategic business partners. Offshore software development companies are observed to fill up critical positions in business models of modern enterprises. Aggressive demand for blockchain and IoT software developers due to increasing use of the technologies is expected to add to the growth of the global software outsourcing market. Advancement in healthcare technology could be a significant factor auguring well for the global market, considering high demand for healthcare software development. In August 2019, multinational IT service and consulting company, HCL collaborated with Oracle Health Sciences to accelerate mHealth in clinical trials.



Need for Better Product Quality more than Cost Reduction to Increase Demand



Skills gap in the software development industry and difficulty in hiring talented software developers are among top factors augmenting the demand for software outsourcing. IT enterprises looking for system integrators and capable partners to share project risks and responsibilities and freeing up their resources are forecast to create profitable business opportunities in the global software outsourcing market. Interestingly, today's enterprises are placing higher emphasis on product quality compared to cost reduction when it comes to software outsourcing. Other needs of enterprises such as business expansion, enhanced security, and superior customer experience are also foretold to push the demand in the global market.



With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the Software Outsourcing Market report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end-user. These segments are analyzed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.



Complete profiling of the key players is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the Software Outsourcing industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.



The report comprises detailed profiles of leading key players of Software Outsourcing industry: Accenture, Kanda, HCL Technologies, ValueCoders, HPE, Inspur, DataArt, Neusoft, Oxagile, Bleum, ISS, Silicus, ACS, Reksoft, Sodexo, IBM, NTT Data, TCS, Capgemini, Oracle, Infosys, and Cognizant.



Software Outsourcing Market Segmentation



By Type



Infrastructure Outsourcing



Application Outsourcing



By End User



Healthcare Industry



Retail Industry



Government and Non-profit Organizations



Manufacturing Industry



BFSI



Professional/Technical Enterprises



Key questions answered in the report



- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?



- Which segment is currently leading the market?



- In which region will the market find its highest growth?



- Which players will take the lead in the market?



- What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



